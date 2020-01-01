Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,025KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4482360
  • Stock #: 20-360A
  • VIN: 1GC4KXCY8KF104435
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Silverado LTZ 3500 Crew Cab SRW truck features a Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, 40/20/40 Front Split Heated Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 HD Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power-Folding Trailering Mirrors, Step Bars, Spray On Bed Liner, Front Fog Lights, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Locking EZ lift & Lower Tailgate, 18 Chrome Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 45,074 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 43,076 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 20,014 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Send A Message