2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

One Owner! This Silverado LTZ 3500 Crew Cab SRW truck features a Duramax Diesel 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, 40/20/40 Front Split Heated Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 HD Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power-Folding Trailering Mirrors, Step Bars, Spray On Bed Liner, Front Fog Lights, Power Sliding Rear Window, Remote Locking EZ lift & Lower Tailgate, 18 Chrome Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
