Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

81,397 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT LT | Hatchback | Sunroof | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT LT | Hatchback | Sunroof | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 10275864
  2. 10275864
  3. 10275864
  4. 10275864
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275864
  • Stock #: 23-1089B
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA7KC735577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1089B
  • Mileage 81,397 KM

Vehicle Description

This Spark Features a 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Dark Anderson Silver Metallic interior , Power Sunroof, Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System Infotainment Audio w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Rear Intermittent Wiper, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar® 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Unit comes with winter wheels/tires also.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 81,397 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 83,728 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,995 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory