2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
This Chevrolet Tahoe LT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4. Shadow Gray Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, DVD/BluRay Entertainment System, 8 Passenger Seating, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 HD Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose 9 Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, 5 12-Volt Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Black Assist Steps, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Rear Spoiler Lip, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental. -- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
