Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$57,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,085KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689216
  • Stock #: Bb0778
  • VIN: 1GNSKBKC0KR357349
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Chevrolet Tahoe LT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4. Shadow Gray Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, DVD/BluRay Entertainment System, 8 Passenger Seating, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 HD Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose 9 Speaker System, 110V AC Power Outlet, 5 12-Volt Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Black Assist Steps, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Rear Spoiler Lip, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental. -- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 26,795 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLT
 84,668 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
 71,469 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Send A Message