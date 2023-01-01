Menu
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

64,552 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Premier | Nav | Sunroof | DVD | 7 Passenger | 22" Wheels | One Owner

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618163
  • Stock #: 23-501a
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKC5KR138280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,552 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Tahoe Premier features Ecotec3 5.3L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Auto Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, Navigation, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, 7 Passenger, Leather Seats, Power Heated & Vented Front/Passenger Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Heated Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Power Fold Flat Seats, Power Windows/Doors, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Adjustable Pedals, Universal Home Remote, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Chevrolet Infotainment w/ Navigation, AM FM MP3 HD Radio, DVD/Blue-Ray Entertainment Package, Heads Up Display, Bose Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 110V Power Outlet, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Auto Climate Control, Black Assist Steps, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front Fog Lamps, HD Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Magnetic Ride Control, 22" Alloy Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

