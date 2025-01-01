$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
One Owner | LT | FWD | 7 Passenger | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNERGKW3KJ314526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,741 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Traverse LT FWD Features a 3.6L DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Ash Grey Interior, 7-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat With Power Lumbar, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Stabilitrak Electronic Stability Control System, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Colour driver Information Centre, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Phone & Cruise Controls, Tilt Steering Column, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, HID Headlamps, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Trailering Package With Heavy Duty Cooling System, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
