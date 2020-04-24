Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,075KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908825
  • Stock #: 240993
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW9KJ240993
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, USB ports, Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable, and Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors. Stop by and visit us at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Front Power Lumbar Su
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

