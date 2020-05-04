Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS AWD

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,631KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954839
  • Stock #: 244660
  • VIN: 1GNEVLKW1KJ244660
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-Owned

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Toyota Highland...
 29,787 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Challenge...
 33,891 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX
 25,500 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-478-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-478-9402

Send A Message