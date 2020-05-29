+ taxes & licensing
1-833-478-9402
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
1-833-478-9402
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2019 Dodge Challenger GT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Challenger comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD), V6 BODYSIDE STRIPES, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Dodge Performance Pages, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J GT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Dodge Performance Pages, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, 276-Watt Amplifier, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front Heated Seats, Bright Pedals, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, Shark Fin Antenna, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting, 6 Alpine Speakers, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4" Touchscreen, OCTANE RED PEARL, and ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5