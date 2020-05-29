Menu
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

1-833-478-9402

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,687KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5185988
  • Stock #: 592021
  • VIN: 2C3CDZKG2KH592021
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2019 Dodge Challenger GT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Challenger comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD), V6 BODYSIDE STRIPES, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Dodge Performance Pages, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J GT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Dodge Performance Pages, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, 276-Watt Amplifier, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front Heated Seats, Bright Pedals, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, Shark Fin Antenna, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting, 6 Alpine Speakers, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4" Touchscreen, OCTANE RED PEARL, and ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Smart Device Integration
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • OCTANE RED PEARL
  • TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
  • WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/DARK POCKETS (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J GT AWD -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
  • PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display For Details...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Dodge Performance Pages Integrated Centre Stack Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
  • V6 BODYSIDE STRIPES

