2019 Dodge Durango

Listing ID: 8969455

8969455 Stock #: B0815

B0815 VIN: 1C4SDJCT5KC765117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B0815

Mileage 40,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Full-Size Spare Tire Power Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Leather Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Smart Device Integration BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers Full-Time All-Wheel 590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions 506w Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Technology Group Trailer Tow Group IV CLEAN CARFAX TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC DAA PPA ASSESSMENT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S OCTANE RED PEARL QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats, Tungsten Accent Stitching TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Trailer Brake Control, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class IV Hitch Receiver

