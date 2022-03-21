Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

40,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8969455
  Stock #: B0815
  VIN: 1C4SDJCT5KC765117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0815
  • Mileage 40,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Full-Size Spare Tire
Power Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel
590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Technology Group
Trailer Tow Group IV
CLEAN CARFAX
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
DAA
PPA ASSESSMENT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S
OCTANE RED PEARL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats, Tungsten Accent Stitching
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Trailer Brake Control, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class IV Hitch Receiver

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

