+ taxes & licensing
1-833-478-9402
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
1-833-478-9402
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedLook at this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with these options: UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Port, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, RADIO: 430, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Super Console, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, and Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5