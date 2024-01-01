$22,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Leather | Hudson's Certified
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBC40583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,760 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Edge SEL features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Stone Grey Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Driver Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Automatic Start/Stop, Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/ Washer, Rear Parking Sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Blind Spot Information System, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Roof Rack Rails, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Manual Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2019 Ford Edge