2019 Ford Edge

This Ford Edge SEL features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Stone Grey Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Driver Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Automatic Start/Stop, Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/ Washer, Rear Parking Sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Blind Spot Information System, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Roof Rack Rails, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Manual Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Used
73,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBC40583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,760 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Edge SEL features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Stone Grey Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Driver Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints, Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Automatic Start/Stop, Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/ Washer, Rear Parking Sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360, Mykey System, Blind Spot Information System, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Roof Rack Rails, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Manual Folding & Turn Signal Indicator, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
