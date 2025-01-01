$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J90KUB36123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,468 KM
Vehicle Description
*****HAL Certified***** This Ford Escape Titanium AWD Sport Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Selectshift, Magnetic Metallic Exterior, Charcoal Black Interior, 5-Passenger Seating, Panoramic Vista Roof, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Active Park Assist, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation, Sony® Branded Audio, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Auto Halogen Headlamps, Advanctrac With Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2019 Ford Escape