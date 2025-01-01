Menu
*****HAL Certified***** This Ford Escape Titanium AWD Sport Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Selectshift, Magnetic Metallic Exterior, Charcoal Black Interior, 5-Passenger Seating, Panoramic Vista Roof, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Active Park Assist, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation, Sony® Branded Audio, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Auto Halogen Headlamps, Advanctrac With Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19 Wheels.

2019 Ford Escape

153,468 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
13318031

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Used
153,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J90KUB36123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,468 KM

Vehicle Description

*****HAL Certified***** This Ford Escape Titanium AWD Sport Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission With Selectshift, Magnetic Metallic Exterior, Charcoal Black Interior, 5-Passenger Seating, Panoramic Vista Roof, Intelligent Access, MyKey, Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, Active Park Assist, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation, Sony® Branded Audio, Dual Zone Electronic A/C, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, Rear Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Auto Halogen Headlamps, Advanctrac With Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Ford Escape