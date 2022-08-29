Fleet Fuel Fill Delete

Equipment Group 302A Luxury

XLT Sport Appearance Package

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM

MAGNETIC

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM

TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

Tires: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver con...