2019 GMC Acadia

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
This Acadia SLE2 AWD features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Power Dual Panel Sunroof, 6 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, Trailering Package, Step Bars, Splash Guards, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental.
