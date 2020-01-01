Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,855KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513800
  • Stock #: BB0687
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS7KZ234013
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Acadia SLE2 AWD features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Quicksilver Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Power Dual Panel Sunroof, 6 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, Trailering Package, Step Bars, Splash Guards, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

