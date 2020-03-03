2019 GMC Acadia

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
This Acadia SLT AWD All Terrain was a former GM Company car! It features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive. Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Black Leather Seats, Navigation System, Dual Panel Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Passenger Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Alert Package, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment, Bose Speaker System, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 120V AC Power Outlet, 12V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Roof Rack, Assist Step Bars, Power Lift-Gate, Front Fog Lights, Trailering Package, 20 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
