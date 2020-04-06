2019 GMC Acadia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
This GMC Acadia SLE2 features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive.
Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Six Passenger Seating, Remote Vehicle Start, Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Park Assist, Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, Rear View Camera, 7" Colour Touch Screen Display, 6 Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Power Mirrors, Trailering Package, Splash Guards, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, Roof Rails, Rear Spoiler Lip, 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy Wheels.
*Former Daily Rental.
-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
