2019 GMC Acadia

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
This Acadia Denali AWD was a former GM company car! It features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Passenger's Seat, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Surround Vision, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 120V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, Trailering Package, 20 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5