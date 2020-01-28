Menu
2019 GMC Canyon

SLE

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,805KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532847
  • Stock #: 19-1201A
  • VIN: 1GTP6CE12K1192163
Exterior Colour
Steel
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Canyon SLE Crew Cab Diesel truck features a Duramax 2.8L Turbo Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Alert Package, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 8 Colour Touch Screen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Spray-On Bed Liner, E-Z Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, HD Trailering Package w/ Guidelines Assist, 17 Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

