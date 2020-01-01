2019 GMC Savana

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
This Savana 2500 Cargo Van features a Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Stabilitrak Control, Theft-Deterrent System, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V Power Outlet, Front Air Conditioning, Dual Outside Mirrors, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rear Vision Camera Display, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, 16 Steel Wheels. * Former Daily Rental.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
