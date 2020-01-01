Menu
2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

2019 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,885KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513806
  • Stock #: B5467
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG4K1345514
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
This Savana 2500 Cargo Van features a Vortec 6.0L Flex Fuel V8 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Stabilitrak Control, Theft-Deterrent System, Rear Vision Camera, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V Power Outlet, Front Air Conditioning, Dual Outside Mirrors, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rear Vision Camera Display, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, 16 Steel Wheels. * Former Daily Rental.

-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

