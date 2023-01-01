Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

73,794 KM

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Limited SLE | Double | LTD | Kodiak | Z71

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10220439
  • Stock #: 23-1140A
  • VIN: 2GTV2MECXK1157181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,794 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra 1500 Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, GMC Infotainment System, 8" Colour Touchscreen, HD Radio, Single-Slot CD Player, 110V AC Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Tonneau Cover, 6" Chrome Assist Steps, Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package, Front Recovery Hooks, LED Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Underbody Shield Transfer Case, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Package, Molded Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

