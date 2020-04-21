2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain

Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

HD Radio

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

Front Heated

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.