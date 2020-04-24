Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Stop 23 Auto Sales Ltd.

910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

1-833-478-9402

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,105KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4908831
  • Stock #: 359429
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED6KZ359429
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.), Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), and Tires, 255/70R17 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Front Split Bench Seat
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

