Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 4831749
  2. 4831749
  3. 4831749
  4. 4831749
  5. 4831749
  6. 4831749
  7. 4831749
  8. 4831749
  9. 4831749
  10. 4831749
  11. 4831749
  12. 4831749
  13. 4831749
  14. 4831749
  15. 4831749
  16. 4831749
Contact Seller

$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,408KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4831749
  • Stock #: BB0602
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX0KL371642
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Terrain SLE AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trailering Equipment, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. * Former Daily Rental.



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 20,347 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 15,087 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 22,830 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Send A Message