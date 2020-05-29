Menu
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | One Owner

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | One Owner

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,340KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5188685
  • Stock #: 20-984A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX7KL146201
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner! This Terrain SLE AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Red Quartz Tintcoat Exterior, Black interior w/ Cloth Seats, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, 18" Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

