2019 GMC Terrain

87,310 KM

Details Description Features

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

87,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9702175
  • Stock #: 23-697a
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX1KL371214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,310 KM

Vehicle Description

This Terrain features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior, Ash Grey/Jet Black Interior, Skyscape Power Sunroof, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Infotainment Center W/ Navigation, 110V AC Power Outlet, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

