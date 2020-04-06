Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Yukon

SLT Navigation | Sunroof | DVD | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Yukon

SLT Navigation | Sunroof | DVD | 8 Passenger

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 4831692
  2. 4831692
  3. 4831692
  4. 4831692
  5. 4831692
  6. 4831692
  7. 4831692
  8. 4831692
  9. 4831692
  10. 4831692
  11. 4831692
  12. 4831692
  13. 4831692
  14. 4831692
  15. 4831692
  16. 4831692
  17. 4831692
  18. 4831692
  19. 4831692
  20. 4831692
  21. 4831692
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,363KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4831692
  • Stock #: BB0779
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKC9KR377208
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Yukon SLT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, DVD/Bluray Entertainment, 8 Passenger Seating, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Heatted 2nd Row 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Power Fold Flat 3rd Row Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Trailering Package, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift Gate, Step Bars, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental.



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 22,188 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 29,652 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 78,100 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Send A Message