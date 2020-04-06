2019 GMC Yukon

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
This Yukon SLT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, DVD/Bluray Entertainment, 8 Passenger Seating, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Heatted 2nd Row 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Power Fold Flat 3rd Row Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Trailering Package, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift Gate, Step Bars, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental.
-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
