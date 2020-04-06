Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | DVD'S | 8-PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | DVD'S | 8-PASSENGER

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 4831746
  2. 4831746
  3. 4831746
  4. 4831746
  5. 4831746
  6. 4831746
  7. 4831746
  8. 4831746
  9. 4831746
  10. 4831746
  11. 4831746
  12. 4831746
  13. 4831746
  14. 4831746
  15. 4831746
  16. 4831746
  17. 4831746
  18. 4831746
  19. 4831746
  20. 4831746
Contact Seller

$61,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,738KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4831746
  • Stock #: BB0780
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC9KR351768
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Yukon XL SLT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4. Onyx Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, DVD/Bluray Entertainment, Power Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 2nd Row Heated 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Power Fold Flat 3rd Row Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Vision Camera, 8.0" Primary Video Monitor, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Park Assist, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 9 Bose Speakers, 110V AC Power Outlet, 512V DC Power Outlets,
Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Roof Rails, Rear Spoiler Lip, Trailering Package, Step Bars, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels. *Former Daily Rental



-- -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 22,188 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 29,652 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 78,100 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Send A Message