2019 GMC Yukon XL

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
This Yukon XL SLT features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4. Onyx Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, DVD/Bluray Entertainment, Power Sunroof, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 2nd Row Heated 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Power Fold Flat 3rd Row Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Vision Camera, 8.0" Primary Video Monitor, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Park Assist, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 9 Bose Speakers, 110V AC Power Outlet, 512V DC Power Outlets,
Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Roof Rails, Rear Spoiler Lip, Trailering Package, Step Bars, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels. *Former Daily Rental
