$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18" Wheels
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,664 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Preferred Features a 2.0T GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With 3,500 lbs Towing Capacity, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Sliding Second Row Seats With Cargo Area Release, Proximity Keyless entry With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning With Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning Reverse, Power Child Lock, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Column, Adaptive Cruise Control With Traffic Go and Stop, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror With HomeLink®, Compass and BlueLink® Controls, 7.0" Touch-Screen Display, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System With Voice Recognition, Sirius XM and HD Radio, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791