Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Preferred Features a 2.0T GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With 3,500 lbs Towing Capacity, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Sliding Second Row Seats With Cargo Area Release, Proximity Keyless entry With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning With Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning Reverse, Power Child Lock, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Column, Adaptive Cruise Control With Traffic Go and Stop, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror With HomeLink®, Compass and BlueLink® Controls, 7.0 Touch-Screen Display, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System With Voice Recognition, Sirius XM and HD Radio, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control,

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

62,664 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12536113

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,664KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA6KH100423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,664 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Preferred Features a 2.0T GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With 3,500 lbs Towing Capacity, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Sliding Second Row Seats With Cargo Area Release, Proximity Keyless entry With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning With Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Distance Warning Reverse, Power Child Lock, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Column, Adaptive Cruise Control With Traffic Go and Stop, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror With HomeLink®, Compass and BlueLink® Controls, 7.0" Touch-Screen Display, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System With Voice Recognition, Sirius XM and HD Radio, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe One Owner | Preferred | 2.0L | AWD | 5 Passenger | 18" Wheels 62,664 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible | Manual Transmission | 18/19
2005 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible | Manual Transmission | 18/19" Wheels 85,842 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels 17,279 KM $81,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe