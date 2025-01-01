$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL One Owner | Santa Fe | Essential | FWD | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS23AD2KH097307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,170 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Essential FWD Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With Idle Start-Stop, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, 7.0" Touch-Screen Display, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, Trailer Pre-Wiring, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Anti-Lock Braking System, Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Projector Headlights With LED Accents, Automatic Headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels. Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
