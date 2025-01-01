Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Essential FWD Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With Idle Start-Stop, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, 7.0 Touch-Screen Display, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, Trailer Pre-Wiring, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Anti-Lock Braking System, Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Projector Headlights With LED Accents, Automatic Headlights, 17 Alloy Wheels. Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

113,170 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL One Owner | Santa Fe | Essential | FWD | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12851621

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL One Owner | Santa Fe | Essential | FWD | 17" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS23AD2KH097307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,170 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Hyundai Santa FE Essential FWD Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine With Idle Start-Stop, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, 7.0" Touch-Screen Display, Apple Carplay And Android Auto, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, Trailer Pre-Wiring, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Anti-Lock Braking System, Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Projector Headlights With LED Accents, Automatic Headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels. Unit Comes With Snow Tires on Rims.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Grand Cherokee | Limited | 4WD | Leather | Navigation | Technology Group | 20
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Grand Cherokee | Limited | 4WD | Leather | Navigation | Technology Group | 20" Wheels 61,739 KM $37,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL One Owner | Santa Fe | Essential | FWD | 17
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL One Owner | Santa Fe | Essential | FWD | 17" Wheels 113,170 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Corvette One Owner | Stingray | 2LT | Convertible | 19/20
2024 Chevrolet Corvette One Owner | Stingray | 2LT | Convertible | 19/20" Wheels 4,153 KM $101,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe