2019 Jeep Cherokee

$34,998 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9003565

9003565 Stock #: ZL8057L

ZL8057L VIN: 1C4PJMBX5KD210408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # ZL8057L

Mileage 49,251 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround USB Mobile Projection Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine Stop-Start System Jeep Active Drive II Off-Road Suspension Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 59.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 5 Skid Plates 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Compass Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GPS Antenna Input Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL BRIGHT WHITE Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS

