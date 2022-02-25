$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
LX One Owner | Rear Vision Camera | +Winter Tires/Rims
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
68,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8276697
- Stock #: S22130A
- VIN: 3KPF24AD4KE091667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S22130A
- Mileage 68,339 KM
Vehicle Description
• Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are some of the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. Includes up to 6 years or 120,000 KMs with the option to extend to 10 years or 200,000 KMS.
One Owner! This Forte LX features a a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission (IVT), Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, 6 Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 8" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. This vehicle also includes a set of winter tires and rims.
-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4