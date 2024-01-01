2019 Kia Sorento

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Nappa Brown Leather Interior, 360 Degree Camera Monitoring System, Lane Keep Assist System, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Electronic Parking Brake, Perforated Leather Steering Wheel, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Smart Automatic High Beam System, 19 Chrome Alloy Wheels, Unit includes snow tires on black steel wheels. Accident Reported - Damage to tire & wheel, no metal panels painted. Damage totaling $3,336.00. All work professionally repaired. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

VIN 5XYPKDA58KG437980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,148 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Nappa Brown Leather Interior, 360 Degree Camera Monitoring System, Lane Keep Assist System, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Electronic Parking Brake, Perforated Leather Steering Wheel, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Smart Automatic High Beam System, 19" Chrome Alloy Wheels,

Unit includes snow tires on black steel wheels.

Accident Reported - Damage to tire & wheel, no metal panels painted. Damage totaling $3,336.00. All work professionally repaired.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

