This Kia Soul EX Tech features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Titanium Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rearview Camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8 Multimedia Interface, Integrated Navigation System, Enhanced Supervision Instrument Cluster, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Speaker Mood Lamps, 6-Speakers, Harmon/Kardon® Premium Audio, Dual USB Charge Ports, USB & AUX Input Ports, 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Cargo Cover w/ Luggage Net, Roof Rails, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Piano Black Bumpers, Bi-Function Xenon HID Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Positioning Lights, Fog Lights, Projection Headlights, LED Lightbar Taillights, 18 Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2019 Kia Soul

107,608 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul

EX Tech | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2019 Kia Soul

EX Tech | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A54K7634675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,608 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Soul EX Tech features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Titanium Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rearview Camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Multimedia Interface, Integrated Navigation System, Enhanced Supervision Instrument Cluster, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Speaker Mood Lamps, 6-Speakers, Harmon/Kardon® Premium Audio, Dual USB Charge Ports, USB & AUX Input Ports, 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Cargo Cover w/ Luggage Net, Roof Rails, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Piano Black Bumpers, Bi-Function Xenon HID Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Positioning Lights, Fog Lights, Projection Headlights, LED Lightbar Taillights, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Call Dealer

519-291-1730

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 Kia Soul