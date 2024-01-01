$17,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EX Tech | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A54K7634675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,608 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Soul EX Tech features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Titanium Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seats, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats, Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Rearview Camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Multimedia Interface, Integrated Navigation System, Enhanced Supervision Instrument Cluster, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Speaker Mood Lamps, 6-Speakers, Harmon/Kardon® Premium Audio, Dual USB Charge Ports, USB & AUX Input Ports, 12V Charging Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Automatic Temperature Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Cargo Cover w/ Luggage Net, Roof Rails, Power Folding Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Piano Black Bumpers, Bi-Function Xenon HID Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Positioning Lights, Fog Lights, Projection Headlights, LED Lightbar Taillights, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2019 Kia Soul