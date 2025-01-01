Menu
One Owner! This Lincoln Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior, Cappuccino Perforated Leather Seating, Driver & Passenger power Seats, Front Heated/Cooled Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless Entry/Keypad, Reverse Camera System, Advancetrac With Roll Stability Control, Lane Keeping Alert, Securilock Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Heated Memory Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering With With Mounted Audio and Speed Control, Sync® 3, Voice-Activated Navigation, Revel® Audio System, Nautilus Climate Control, A/C Dual Zone Electronic, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Suspension, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Satin Finnish Grille, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sirius Satellite Radio, Engine Block Heater, 20 Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

104,640 KM

Details

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
One Owner | Reserve | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

12636987

One Owner | Reserve | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
104,640KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L91KBL19087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1035A
  • Mileage 104,640 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Lincoln Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior, Cappuccino Perforated Leather Seating, Driver & Passenger power Seats, Front Heated/Cooled Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless Entry/Keypad, Reverse Camera System, Advancetrac With Roll Stability Control, Lane Keeping Alert, Securilock Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Heated Memory Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering With With Mounted Audio and Speed Control, Sync® 3, Voice-Activated Navigation, Revel® Audio System, Nautilus Climate Control, A/C Dual Zone Electronic, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Suspension, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Satin Finnish Grille, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sirius Satellite Radio, Engine Block Heater, 20" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

