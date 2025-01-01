$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
One Owner | Reserve | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,640KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L91KBL19087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1035A
- Mileage 104,640 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Lincoln Features a 2.0L Ecoboost Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ceramic Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat Exterior, Cappuccino Perforated Leather Seating, Driver & Passenger power Seats, Front Heated/Cooled Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless Entry/Keypad, Reverse Camera System, Advancetrac With Roll Stability Control, Lane Keeping Alert, Securilock Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Heated Memory Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering With With Mounted Audio and Speed Control, Sync® 3, Voice-Activated Navigation, Revel® Audio System, Nautilus Climate Control, A/C Dual Zone Electronic, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Suspension, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Satin Finnish Grille, Hands Free Liftgate With Foot Activation, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Universal Garage Door Opener, Sirius Satellite Radio, Engine Block Heater, 20" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
