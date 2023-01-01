Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

95,175 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Sedan | AWD | Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Sedan | AWD | Automatic

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326720
  • Stock #: 23-1232A
  • VIN: JM1BPBCM1K1114097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,175 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Mazda 3 Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Jet Black Mica Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Valet Function, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake Smart Brake Support, Driver Information Center, AM/FM Stereo, 12V DC Power Outlet, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Mirror Turn Lamps, Automatic Headlights, High Beam Control, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Manual-Leveling Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, LED Brake Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 16" Alloy Wheels.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Buick Encore Pr...
 27,217 KM
$23,595 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 77,082 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain SLT...
 28,132 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory