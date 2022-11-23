Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

50,868 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

E 53 AWD | Coupe | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

E 53 AWD | Coupe | Navigation | Sunroof | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9367804
  • Stock #: 23-292A
  • VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF087977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,868 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This stunning Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 features a 3.0L 6-Cylinder Twincharger Gas/Electric Hybrid Engine, 9-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive System, Black Leatherette/Suede Combo Interior, Panorama Sunroof, Touch-Screen Navigation System, Front Multi-Level Heated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Seats including Lumbar Adjust, Hands-Free Entry, One-Touch Power Windows, Keyless Ignition, HD Rear Vision Camera, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Warning, Accident Avoidance System, Pre and Post Collision Safety Systems, Emergency Braking Assist, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, Cruise Control, Universal Remote Transmitter, Burmester Premium Brand Stereo System w/ Surround Audio, 13 Total Speakers w/ 1 Subwoofer, AUX and USB Ports, Satellite Radio Services Available, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Heated Outside Mirrors W/ Integrated Turning Signals, Chrome Door Handles, Stability Control, Traction Control, LED Headlamps, 20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 41,879 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave A...
 44,847 KM
$40,895 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 21,911 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory