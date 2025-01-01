2019 Nissan Murano

Menu
This Nissan Murano S 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve V6 Engine, Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission, Electronic Drive-By-Wire Throttle, Grey Exterior, Graphite Cloth Interior, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Rear 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatbacks With Cargo Area-Accessible Levers, Nissan Intelligent Key* With Push Button Ignition, Rearview Monitor, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Remote Front Windows Down, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control With Traction Control System, Active Brake Limited Slip, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise & Audio Control, NissanConnect 8 Touch-Screen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition for Audio and Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, AM/FM/CD Audio System With Six Speakers, HD Radio, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control With In-Cabin Microfilter, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, LED Headlights With LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, Automatic On/Off Headlights, LED Taillights, Power Outside Mirrors With LED Turn Signal Indicators, Active Grille Shutters, Chrome Door Handles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
12264769

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AZ2MJXKN123623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1481A
  • Mileage 79,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-3791

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

