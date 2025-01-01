$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Murano
S Trim | FWD | Navigation | 18" Wheels
2019 Nissan Murano
S Trim | FWD | Navigation | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,383KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MJXKN123623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1481A
- Mileage 79,383 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Murano S 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve V6 Engine, Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission, Electronic Drive-By-Wire Throttle, Grey Exterior, Graphite Cloth Interior, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Rear 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatbacks With Cargo Area-Accessible Levers, Nissan Intelligent Key* With Push Button Ignition, Rearview Monitor, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Remote Front Windows Down, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control With Traction Control System, Active Brake Limited Slip, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise & Audio Control, NissanConnect 8" Touch-Screen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition for Audio and Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, AM/FM/CD Audio System With Six Speakers, HD Radio, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control With In-Cabin Microfilter, Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, LED Headlights With LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, Automatic On/Off Headlights, LED Taillights, Power Outside Mirrors With LED Turn Signal Indicators, Active Grille Shutters, Chrome Door Handles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz One owner| Ultimate | Navigation | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 128,124 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Envision One Owner | Avenir | Navigation | Technology Package | 28,528 KM $34,895 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner | RS | AWD | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 20,528 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2019 Nissan Murano