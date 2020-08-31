Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

35,398 KM

Details Description

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

PANO ROOF | SV AWD

2019 Nissan Rogue

PANO ROOF | SV AWD

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5836514
  • Stock #: B0610
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC817959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet our amazing 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD in Gun Metallic and see how it turns heads everywhere you go. Fueled by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while paired to a seamless CVT that makes for a sleek ride you'll look forward to each day. This All Wheel Drive SUV is ready to take on your adventures regardless of the terrain while still scoring near approximately 7.1L/100km on the open road. This Rogue SV exudes innovation and refinement with its motion-activated liftgate, roof rails, distinct aluminum alloy wheels, and intelligent smart auto headlights. Enjoy the ease of access in our Rogue SV with Nissan Intelligent Key and remote start. With convenience and innovation in mind, enjoy heated and powered seats as you check out the Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Audio, listen to your favorite song on available satellite radio or stay connected via Bluetooth hands-free. Travel in style and confidence knowing your Nissan Rogue has received excellent safety ratings due in part to its smart construction, blind-spot warning system, rear camera, rear cross-traffic alert, advanced airbag system, and vehicle dynamic control with traction control. It's practicality, efficiency, and capability wrapped into one stylish package! Built for those who expect excellence, our Rogue is undoubtedly a smart choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

