2019 Nissan Versa

60,281 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 Nissan Versa

2019 Nissan Versa

Note S FWD | Rear Camera | Includes Winter Tires

2019 Nissan Versa

Note S FWD | Rear Camera | Includes Winter Tires

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304231
  • Stock #: K23086A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4KL359721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23086A
  • Mileage 60,281 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Versa Note features a 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Front-Wheel Drive, Cayenne Red Metallic Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, 4-Way Driver and Front Passenger Seats -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Monitor Back-Up Camera, Low Tire Pressure Warning, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning, Liftgate Hatch Rear Cargo Access, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Black Grille w/Chrome Accents. This car also comes with winter tires.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

