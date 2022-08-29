$17,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa
Note S FWD | Rear Camera | Includes Winter Tires
Location
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
60,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9304231
- Stock #: K23086A
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP4KL359721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23086A
- Mileage 60,281 KM
Vehicle Description
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
