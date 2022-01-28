$42,488 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 5 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8184009

8184009 Stock #: ZL9071L

ZL9071L VIN: 1C6RR7KT3KS665065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # ZL9071L

Mileage 45,519 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16, 2019. Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Spray-in bedliner Running Boards/Side Steps Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Manual Adjust Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Fixed antenna HD Radio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Hydro Blue Pearl Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) LED BED LIGHTING Black Tubular Side Steps Add Spray-In Bedliner DAA PPA ASSESSMENT RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY Hydro Blue Sport Package Wheel & Sound Group Quick Order Package 26J Express Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Express Black Accents Package DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram... HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal, Sport Performance Hood, Black Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.