$42,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,488
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Chrysler
866-950-0428
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
866-950-0428
$42,488
+ taxes & licensing
45,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8184009
- Stock #: ZL9071L
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT3KS665065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat - Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ZL9071L
- Mileage 45,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16, 2019.
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Spray-in bedliner
Running Boards/Side Steps
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bed Liner
Telematics
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Hydro Blue Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
Add Spray-In Bedliner
DAA
PPA ASSESSMENT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Hydro Blue Sport Package
Wheel & Sound Group
Quick Order Package 26J Express
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display
Express Black Accents Package
DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body-Colour Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram...
HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal, Sport Performance Hood, Black Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Listowel Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7