2019 RAM 1500 Classic

89,740 KM

Details Features

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

89,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778675
  • Stock #: ZL9222P
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS721690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16, 2019.

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Interior

Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

CLEAN CARFAX
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

