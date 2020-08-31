Menu
2019 RAM 2500

70,050 KM

Details Description

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

ONE OWNER | 6.7L CUMMINS

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

70,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5836522
  • Stock #: XL9049L
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL6KG570486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # XL9049L
  • Mileage 70,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Cummins powered 2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4X4 is bold in Billet Silver Metallic! Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.7 Litre Cummins Diesel 6 Cylinder that offers 370hp while tethered to a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing pulling power. Take advantage of the massive towing capability and enjoy the smooth ride along the way, while still scoring near approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway in this Four Wheel Drive. This is the tool to get all your jobs done right and Tradesman is everything you need in a sturdy workhorse. Check out the black grille, black bumpers, heated mirrors, and durable wheels. Practicality and comfort greet you inside Tradesmans well-designed cabin with durable seating, easy to use controls, and smart storage spaces. You'll appreciate the sound system with Uconnect touchscreen, USB/iPod integration that offers six speakers, plus an auxiliary jack so you can hook up your own devices and listen to whatever tunes get you ready to tackle your day! This RAM has undergone intensive vehicle system testing and is built to last! Anti-lock brakes, front seat and side curtain airbags, ParkView backup camera, stability, and traction control, and a tire-pressure monitoring system are all included to keep you safe and secure. Face the day head-on and work smarter with this RAM 2500! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

