$69,998+ tax & licensing
$69,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Big Horn
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
81,657KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8527160
- Stock #: B0803
- VIN: 3C63R3HL1KG567620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel (MET)
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,657 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
4460# Maximum Payload
Compass
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
BC REGISTERED
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, RAM Active Air Intake, GVWR: 5,579 kg (12,300 lbs), W...
