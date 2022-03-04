2019 RAM 3500

$69,998 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 6 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8527160

Stock #: B0803

VIN: 3C63R3HL1KG567620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel (MET)

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,657 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 121.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs) 4460# Maximum Payload Interior Compass glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob BC REGISTERED ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, RAM Active Air Intake, GVWR: 5,579 kg (12,300 lbs), W...

