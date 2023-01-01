Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

71,207 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Limited | AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112112
  • Stock #: 23-1061A
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV4KW009336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,207 KM

Vehicle Description

This RAV4 Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Blueprint Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/ Sunshade, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Power Adjustable Lumbar Support, Power Adjustable Recline/Incline, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Blind Spot Monitor System, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Toyota Safety Sense, Aerial View Camera System, Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Front Camera, Left/Right Side Camera, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, AM/FM Stereo, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Wiper Park, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights/Highbeams, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite LED Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps, LED Brake Lights, Trailer Sway Controller, Electronic Transfer Case, Splash Guards, 19" Alloy Wheels, Previous damage reported 02/2020 $4388-left front fender damaged, all professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

