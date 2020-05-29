+ taxes & licensing
1-833-478-9402
910 Wallace Ave. N., Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Check out this Platinum Certified, Pre-OwnedCome see this 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 has the following options: Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire (165/80_17ST), and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Listowel's Stop 23 Auto Sales, 910 Wallace Ave.N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5.
