+ taxes & licensing
519-291-1900
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
519-291-1900
+ taxes & licensing
Refined and sturdy, our 2019 Toyota Sienna LE inspires confidence in Predawn Gray Mica! Motivated by a proven 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 296hp while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Spend more time having fun and less time at the fuel pump as you score near approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway in this Front Wheel Drive minivan with dual power sliding doors, privacy glass, and alloy wheels. The LE interior features soft-touch materials and offers seating versatility for the entire crew. Enjoy the convenience of three-zone automatic climate control as you maintain a seamless connection to your digital world with Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation App that includes Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, a high res touchscreen, media interface, and an integrated back up camera. Stay out of harm's way thanks to Toyota's Safety features like anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, and plenty of airbags. Roomy, comfortable, and with a stellar reputation for reliability, our Sienna is most definitely a swagger wagon and an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7