Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

62,339 KM

Details Description

$28,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE | 7 PASSENGER | CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE | 7 PASSENGER | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

  1. 5836512
  2. 5836512
  3. 5836512
  4. 5836512
  5. 5836512
  6. 5836512
  7. 5836512
  8. 5836512
  9. 5836512
  10. 5836512
  11. 5836512
  12. 5836512
  13. 5836512
  14. 5836512
  15. 5836512
  16. 5836512
  17. 5836512
  18. 5836512
  19. 5836512
Contact Seller

$28,699

+ taxes & licensing

62,339KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5836512
  • Stock #: B0614
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC3KS020344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Refined and sturdy, our 2019 Toyota Sienna LE inspires confidence in Predawn Gray Mica! Motivated by a proven 3.5 Litre V6 that offers 296hp while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Spend more time having fun and less time at the fuel pump as you score near approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway in this Front Wheel Drive minivan with dual power sliding doors, privacy glass, and alloy wheels. The LE interior features soft-touch materials and offers seating versatility for the entire crew. Enjoy the convenience of three-zone automatic climate control as you maintain a seamless connection to your digital world with Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation App that includes Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, a high res touchscreen, media interface, and an integrated back up camera. Stay out of harm's way thanks to Toyota's Safety features like anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, and plenty of airbags. Roomy, comfortable, and with a stellar reputation for reliability, our Sienna is most definitely a swagger wagon and an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Chrysler

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 39,776 KM
$30,299 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee V...
 25,310 KM
$32,699 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster C...
 2,457 KM
$29,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory