2020 Buick Enclave

35,604 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 7 Passenger

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688984
  • Stock #: 22-1359A
  • VIN: 5GAEVBKW0LJ234904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,604 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Enclave Premium features a 3.6L V6 engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, AWD, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Tan Leather Interior, Navigation, Dual Panel Moonroof w/ Sliding Front & Rear Fixed Glass, 7 Passenger Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Window/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, Full Camera HD Display Rearview Mirror & Surround Vision, Front & Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands Free Power LIftgate, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, 20" Alloy Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We
can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

