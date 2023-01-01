Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Encore

45,440 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred | AWD | 18" Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred | AWD | 18" Alloy Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487208
  • Stock #: BB1511
  • VIN: KL4MMCSL0LB131432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1511
  • Mileage 45,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This Encore GX Features a 1.3L 3-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Power Lumbar Driver Seat Adjuster Control, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, 60/40 Split-Bench Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Stop/Start System, Rear Vision Camera, Cold Weather Comfort Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" Driver Information Center Multi Colour Display, Buick Infotainment System w/ 8" Multi-Touch Display, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Semi-Automatic w/ Electronic Controls Air Conditioning, Deep Tinted Glass, Acoustic Laminated Windshield Glass, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Power-Adjustable Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Front Wipers, Front Fog Lamps, Halogen Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Headlamps, Halogen Taillamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Engine Coolant, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 18" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar® 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2021 Honda Civic LX ...
 27,251 KM
$27,595 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,287 KM
$73,995 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore GX...
 45,440 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory