2020 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 4 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10487208

10487208 Stock #: BB1511

BB1511 VIN: KL4MMCSL0LB131432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BB1511

Mileage 45,440 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.