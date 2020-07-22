2020 Cadillac XT5

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
This Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD was a former GM company car! Original MSRP $71224 It features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Stellar Black Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, 5 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror w/Lens Cleaning Feature, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Teen Driver Settings, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Advanced Security Package, Driver Assist Package, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Running Boards, Roof Rails, Power Lift-Gate, 20 Midnight Grey Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5