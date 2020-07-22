Menu
2020 Cadillac XT5

6,699 KM

$58,895

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Sport

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

  • Listing ID: 5407388
  • Stock #: BB0813
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRSXLZ146522

$58,895

+ taxes & licensing

6,699KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB0813
  • Mileage 6,699 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD was a former GM company car! Original MSRP $71224 It features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Stellar Black Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, 5 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror w/Lens Cleaning Feature, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Teen Driver Settings, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Advanced Security Package, Driver Assist Package, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Running Boards, Roof Rails, Power Lift-Gate, 20 Midnight Grey Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

